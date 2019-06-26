BidaskClub Upgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $38.21 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $166,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,058. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sleep Number by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

