BidaskClub Downgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $38.78 on Monday. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

