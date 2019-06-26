Aventus Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AVN)

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

AVN traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.31 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,092 shares. Aventus Group has a 52-week low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of A$2.39 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

Aventus Group Company Profile

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

