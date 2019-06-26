Aventus Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AVN)

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
AVN traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.31 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,092 shares. Aventus Group has a 52-week low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of A$2.39 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.
Aventus Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.