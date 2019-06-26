Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Aurora Cannabis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.07 price target for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.