APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
APN Industria REIT stock remained flat at $A$2.97 ($2.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 133,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. APN Industria REIT has a 12-month low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of A$3.01 ($2.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.87.
APN Industria REIT Company Profile
