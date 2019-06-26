Analyzing Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Grupo TMM SAB (NASDAQ:GTMAY)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Containers and Grupo TMM SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.68%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Grupo TMM SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.49 $12.70 million $0.53 3.58 Grupo TMM SAB $79.31 million 0.45 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo TMM SAB.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Grupo TMM SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Grupo TMM SAB -4.02% -2.75% -1.51%

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Grupo TMM SAB on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

