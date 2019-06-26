Analysts Set SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Target Price at $3,027.13

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,027.13 ($39.55).

Several analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,955 ($51.68) to GBX 3,615 ($47.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 33,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,070 ($40.11), for a total transaction of £1,028,971.90 ($1,344,534.04). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 19,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,911 ($38.04), for a total transaction of £572,186.16 ($747,662.56). In the last three months, insiders sold 77,354 shares of company stock worth $236,963,024.

Shares of SDR stock traded down GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,016 ($39.41). 467,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,000.28. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,285 ($42.92).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.