Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) PT at $3,054.22

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.56 ($39.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Derwent London to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,745 ($48.94) to GBX 3,779 ($49.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

DLN stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,126 ($40.85). The stock had a trading volume of 309,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,229.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

