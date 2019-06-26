Analysts Set Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $55.89

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after buying an additional 2,134,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after buying an additional 290,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,293,000 after purchasing an additional 460,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,149,000 after purchasing an additional 804,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

