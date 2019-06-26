Analysts Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,293,000 after buying an additional 1,044,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $51,926,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after buying an additional 363,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 519,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

