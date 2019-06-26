Analysts Expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Will Post Earnings of -$2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to announce earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.49) and the highest is ($2.44). Melinta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.31) to ($6.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.15) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. WBB Securities lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,736. Melinta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 256,506 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

