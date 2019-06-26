Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,789. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

