American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$107.07 million for the quarter.

