AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 91,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.11. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.