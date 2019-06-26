Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.09. 306,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$40.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

