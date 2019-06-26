Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Alliance Resource Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,963,000 after acquiring an additional 217,096 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,603,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,588 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7,304.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,052,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,645 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,919,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ARLP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 318,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.98. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

