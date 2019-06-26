Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.
Shares of ALXN opened at $125.15 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $37,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,067 shares of company stock worth $52,823,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
