Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of ALXN opened at $125.15 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $37,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,067 shares of company stock worth $52,823,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

