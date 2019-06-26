Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 20,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

