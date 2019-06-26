Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 5.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 198.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.