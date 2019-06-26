Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 25.36. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

