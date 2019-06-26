Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.61 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,750 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Howell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stefano Buono bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,980 shares in the company, valued at $163,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.