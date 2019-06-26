$9.25 EPS Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.31. Alleghany posted earnings of $9.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $37.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.75 to $38.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $40.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.80 to $41.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.33.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $671.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,409. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $570.41 and a 12 month high of $697.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.48.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,205.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,593 shares of company stock worth $1,032,869. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,587,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $8,561,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 713.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 143.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.