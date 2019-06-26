$877.72 Million in Sales Expected for Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) to announce sales of $877.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.77 million and the lowest is $869.20 million. Designer Brands reported sales of $795.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBI. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,320,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 60,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Designer Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

