$549.54 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $549.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.41 million and the lowest is $545.20 million. Mantech International reported sales of $491.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $754,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 80,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,459. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

