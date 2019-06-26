$223.22 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $223.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $218.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.18 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $82,722.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,647 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $653.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

