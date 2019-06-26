$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,880,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,208,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,709,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.85. 454,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,122. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $192.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

