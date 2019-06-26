$198.04 Million in Sales Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to post $198.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the lowest is $196.08 million. Unit posted sales of $203.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year sales of $815.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.00 million to $817.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $941.38 million, with estimates ranging from $886.00 million to $996.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE:UNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Unit has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

In related news, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $170,670 and have sold 37,181 shares worth $549,348. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unit by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

