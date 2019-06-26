$186.77 Million in Sales Expected for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will report $186.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $252.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year sales of $749.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.10 million to $751.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $792.60 million, with estimates ranging from $785.60 million to $800.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million.

NCI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $912.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

