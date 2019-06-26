$169.47 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post $169.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.34 million. BOX reported sales of $148.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $689.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.27 million to $690.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $780.48 million, with estimates ranging from $757.63 million to $818.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other BOX news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $67,284.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

