$115.54 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $115.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.18 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $472.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.66 million to $474.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.16 million, with estimates ranging from $470.05 million to $470.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 2,491,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at $914,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713,197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

