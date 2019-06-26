$105.02 Million in Sales Expected for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce $105.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.54 million and the lowest is $104.41 million. Zagg posted sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year sales of $614.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.86 million to $620.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $662.55 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $711.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Zagg’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zagg by 3,643.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Zagg by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zagg by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Zagg by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,679. The company has a market cap of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zagg has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

