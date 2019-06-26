$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 6,478,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 121.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

