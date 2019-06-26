$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

