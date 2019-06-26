$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.58. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 44,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $5,339,152.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,149,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $700,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,652,718.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,597 shares of company stock worth $8,580,241 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

