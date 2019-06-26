$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. SB One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,565.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $350,335. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.16. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

