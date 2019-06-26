$0.57 EPS Expected for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,746 shares of company stock worth $3,400,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,584. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

