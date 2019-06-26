$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Amalgamated Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

AMAL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,877. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 68.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 220,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

