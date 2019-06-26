-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,236.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 480,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 80,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

