Zacks: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $380.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NewMarket by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $396.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $452.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.19.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by ($0.24). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NewMarket will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

