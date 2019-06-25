Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,074. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $152,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.