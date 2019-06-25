Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total value of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,018,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after buying an additional 829,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,246,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,475,000 after buying an additional 138,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

