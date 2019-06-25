Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $95.35 on Friday. Park National has a 12-month low of $79.27 and a 12-month high of $117.05.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Park National by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Park National by 31.3% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Park National by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Park National by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

