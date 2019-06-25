Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Scott Tidey purchased 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

HBB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 2,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

