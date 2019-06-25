Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.55. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commscope in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Commscope has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $73,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Commscope by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Commscope by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

