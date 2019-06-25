Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report $73.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $75.14 million. Banc of California posted sales of $80.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $300.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $308.62 million, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $329.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.56 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 454,576 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,305,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62,516 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,052,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,135,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 175,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,088. The company has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

