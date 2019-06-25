YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get YY alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in YY by 12.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in YY in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,103,000 after acquiring an additional 878,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in YY by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,708,000 after acquiring an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 1,034,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,987. YY has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YY will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.