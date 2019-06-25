Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Willis Towers Watson has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.48. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,666. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $192.90.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

