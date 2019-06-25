Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s (WMC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

WMC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 700.59 and a current ratio of 700.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

In other news, CIO Harris Trifon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

