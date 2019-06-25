Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 931,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 713,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

