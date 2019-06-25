Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEIR. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.72) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,842.67 ($24.08).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,479.50 ($19.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,528.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55).

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

